Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$2.46

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$4.55.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

