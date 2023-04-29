Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $37.57

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,294,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

