Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT at $58.95

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.