Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT at $58.95

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.