Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $12.67

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hayward Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $258.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

