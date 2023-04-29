Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price at $2.75

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. JOANN has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

