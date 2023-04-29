Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $56.00

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.2322 dividend. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.