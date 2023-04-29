Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $56.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.2322 dividend. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Articles

