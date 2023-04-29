Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$17.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 3.1 %

PEY opened at C$12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.84.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of C$383.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8716012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.