Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price at C$78.02

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$67.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.24. The firm has a market cap of C$80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 30.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7365471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

