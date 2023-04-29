Brokers Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $916,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $183,762.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,770 shares of company stock worth $1,701,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.