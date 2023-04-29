Brokers Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
Boralex Price Performance
BLX stock opened at C$39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.
