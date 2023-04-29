Brokers Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

