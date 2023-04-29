Brokers Set Expectations for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

