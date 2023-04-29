Bruce Ferguson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £34,350 ($42,899.96).

Hunting Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:HTG opened at GBX 234 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.70. Hunting PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,700.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Hunting Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hunting Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 347 ($4.33).

(Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

