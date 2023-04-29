BTCS Stock Set to Split on Thursday, May 11th (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

BTCS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.72. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at BTCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

In other news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,096,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BTCS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

