Burney Co. Acquires 17,595 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.