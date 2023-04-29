Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Burney Co. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

