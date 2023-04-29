Burney Co. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after buying an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

