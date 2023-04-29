Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,177 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,594,000 after buying an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.