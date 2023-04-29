Burney Co. Decreases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst Stock Performance

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.