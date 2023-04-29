Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Burney Co. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

