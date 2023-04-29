Burney Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,594,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,272,000 after buying an additional 218,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.