Burney Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.88.

AMT stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

