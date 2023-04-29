Burney Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.9 %

SEE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $68.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

