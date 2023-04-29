Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

