Burney Co. Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.