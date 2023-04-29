Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock worth $27,992,104. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

