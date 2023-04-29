Burney Co. Invests $1.57 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

