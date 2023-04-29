Burney Co. Invests $1.65 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $61.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Stories

