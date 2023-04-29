Burney Co. Invests $1.87 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

