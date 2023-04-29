Burney Co. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

