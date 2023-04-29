Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity at Ball

Ball Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

