Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $62,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $8,897,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

