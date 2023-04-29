Burney Co. Purchases 19,151 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 353.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 24.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,517,000 after acquiring an additional 96,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.