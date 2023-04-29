Burney Co. Purchases 32,294 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 447.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

BYD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

