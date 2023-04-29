Burney Co. Purchases 3,563 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $33.43 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

