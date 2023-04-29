Burney Co. Sells 1,010 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 256.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $143.69.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

