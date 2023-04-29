Burney Co. Sells 1,083 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

