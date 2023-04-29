Burney Co. Sells 1,653 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NUE opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.