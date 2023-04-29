Burney Co. Sells 31,909 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

