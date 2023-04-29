Burney Co. Sells 3,792 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $273.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.56.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.