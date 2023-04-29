Burney Co. Sells 427 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

