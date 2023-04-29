Burney Co. Sells 5,043 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,258 shares of company stock valued at $725,961 and sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

