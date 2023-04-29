Burney Co. Sells 549 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $551.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

