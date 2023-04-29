Burney Co. Sells 9,456 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $71.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

