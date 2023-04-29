Burney Co. Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $58,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

