Burney Co. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

