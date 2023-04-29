Burney Co. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

