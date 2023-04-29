Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $527.13

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 527.13 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 417.20 ($5.21), with a volume of 431143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.80 ($5.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.99) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £995.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,772.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.43.

In related news, insider Neil Murphy bought 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($63,344.10). Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

