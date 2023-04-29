C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $99.24. Approximately 995,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,393,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
