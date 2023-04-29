CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $300.73, but opened at $315.00. CACI International shares last traded at $310.70, with a volume of 51,109 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.20.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in CACI International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CACI International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.39 and its 200 day moving average is $296.22.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

